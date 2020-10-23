Alex Reynolds Updates His Condition After Getting Knocked Out On AEW Dynamite

Dark Order member Alex Reynolds has provided another update on his condition after getting ‘knocked out’ during the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Reynolds thanked everyone who has reached out to him this week. He wrote on social media:
“Hey guys, just wanted to thank you for all the concerns for my health. It means the world to me. I truly believe the ref and our doctor handled the situation great on Wednesdays show. Injuries happen in wrestling, but I feel completely safe with our team here. Thanks again and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon.”
The incident took place during the 4-way tag team match that closed the show. Reynolds was injured while taking a series of moves from Private Party, which you can see below.
As seen below, Reynolds was tended to after the show went off the air. AEW Executive VP Cody came out to check on him.