Monday, November 16, 2020

Alexa Bliss Announces Engagement To Ryan Cabrera

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has revealed she is engaged to singer-songwriter, Ryan Cabrera.

By Steve Russell
Alexa Bliss Ryan Cabrera
Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is engaged to be wed. Bliss shared the happy news via her Twitter account, revealing how she and Ryan Cabrera are officially engaged.

Cabrera initially shared an image of himself down on one knee, proposing to Bliss, who has her hand covering her mouth in shock. It is accompanied by a caption reading, “Tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it’s just the beginning!!!”

Bliss eventually shared the image to her personal Twitter account and confirmed the news to her followers. She explained how “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES.” She accompanied her message with a black heart emoji.

Alexa Bliss has been enjoying a character resurgence as of late on WWE television. Having partnered with Nikki Cross, the two enjoyed a reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Bliss would eventually be folded into a storyline featuring Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. This has led her to develop new layers to her character. On a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Bliss aligned herself fully with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, much to the surprise of her long-time best friend, Nikki Cross.

All of us here at SEScoops would like to extend a huge congratulations to the happy couple.

