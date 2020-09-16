Alexa Bliss Comments On Character Change, Extreme Rules Role

Ever since her interactions with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss has incorporated character changes to her on-screen role. During an interview with TVInsider.com, Bliss reflected on her character evolution and why she loves anything “out-of-the-box.”

Alexa Bliss admitted how she loves anything “different and out-of-the-box.” This is because those ideas allow her to evolve and change her character.

She highlighted how gimmick changes and character development will often “spike people’s interest.” Bliss then pointed to “The Fiend” as a successful example of this.

Bliss noted how she is known for loving promos and enjoys being given a chance to “portray a character.”

According to Bliss, it’s her favorite thing to do. She admitted that being able to try something new is a lot of fun and that she is excited to see where it may go.

Bliss then looked back at her participation during the Extreme Rules Swamp Fight between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. She revealed how she didn’t know she would be a part of their clash:

“I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn’t know I was going to be in that. When I was told I was, it was really cool because it was something different. It was something I’ve never done. I love how it turned out.”

You can see Alexa Bliss role in Extreme Rules’ Swamp Fight below: