Alexa Bliss Comments On Her First Boyfriend & Childhood Crushes

Alexa Bliss recently opened up about her upbringing during an interview with Metro UK. The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion spoke about her parents not allowing her to date when she was younger and other
‘I wasn’t allowed to date growing up, I just wasn’t allowed. My parents didn’t let me date really,” Bliss said. “I didn’t have my first boyfriend until senior year of high school.”
“I didn’t really go on dates. When you’re a senior in high school, where are you gonna go? We’d all go to the movies with our friends but I don’t really having any embarrassing one on one dates,” she continued.
Bliss also detailed a time in her childhood when she embarrassed herself in front of a crush.
“I would buy Pokemon cards because he had Pokemon cards, and I learned to skateboard because he skateboarded. Silly little things,” Bliss said about a neighborhood boy she developed a crush on.
“One time, I was riding my bike, right. ‘And I saw Cory skateboarding next door, and I looked over at him and as I was waving I ran my bike into my dad’s parked car and just ate it! Not my best moment, but it definitely happened.”
Bliss asked fans to share their “uncool” moments with her:
Bliss has a new podcast out named “Uncool with Alexa Bliss.” The first episode was released on September 22nd.
