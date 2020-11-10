Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors

Alexa Bliss gave her take

By Andrew Ravens

Alexa Bliss made an appearance on Alison Rosen “Is Your New Best Friend Podcast” where she discussed a wide range of topics including WWE labeling their talent as independent contractors. 

A fan asked the question and about the criticism that WWE faces for doing this. Bliss defended the company over this topic. 

- Advertisement -

“WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything that happens inside the ring, WWE takes care of. Our health is 100% priority, our health and safety is 100% priority in the company. 

Unfortunately, we’re living in the middle of a cancel culture, where people try to start rumors, and make their assumptions of things. There has never been a time where I’ve ever felt uncomfortable about being in the ring, or ever felt forced about being in the ring.

Even when I was injured, I had concussions, and Vince said ‘Alright, well we’re going to send you to the best specialists there are’, and he did, and I saw a concussion specialist, and they went above and beyond to take care of me. I know everyone feels that way.”

For decades this has been a hot topic among wrestlers. Despite the minority of wrestlers being vocal about it, there has never been a union in the pro wrestling business let alone WWE.

This topic was brought back up when WWE decided to ban wrestlers from making money off third party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo. 

Andrew Yang Promises To Address WWE’s Classification Of Talent As Independent Contractors

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Tony Chimel & Other Employees

Longtime WWE employee and ring announcer Tony Chimel has reportedly been released by the company. According to a report from PW Insider,...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/9): McIntyre & Orton, Final Member Of Team RAW

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Randy Orton teamed up with Miz & Morrison to...
Read more
AEW

Multiple AEW Video Games Are In The Works, Per Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly-anticipated AEW video game during the Full Gear virtual media scrum following Saturday's pay-per-view.
Read more
NXT

Jim Cornette Says WWE Match is How Pro Wrestling “Should’ve Evolved”

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the NXT UK bout between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. The two...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/9): McIntyre & Orton, Final Member Of Team RAW

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Randy Orton teamed up with Miz & Morrison to...
Read more
WWE

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors

Alexa Bliss made an appearance on Alison Rosen “Is Your New Best Friend Podcast” where she discussed a wide range of topics...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sons Of D-Von Dudley To Make AEW Debuts On Tuesday’s Dark Episode

D-Von Dudley will be tuning in to watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark as his sons will be working a tag...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Tony Chimel & Other Employees

Longtime WWE employee and ring announcer Tony Chimel has reportedly been released by the company. According to a report from PW Insider,...
Read more
NXT

Jim Cornette Says WWE Match is How Pro Wrestling “Should’ve Evolved”

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the NXT UK bout between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. The two...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ali Says That WWE 205 Live Needed a Major Name To Work

WWE Superstar and leader of the Retribution group Ali recently appeared on After The Bell w/Corey Graves. The former 205 Live roster...
Read more
MLW

MLW Books World Title Match For Restart Edition of Fusion

MLW returns after an 8-month hiatus on November 18th, 2020. That is when the first new episode of Fusion since the pandemic...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Comments On Don Callis, The Hurricane and Gangrel Cameos At Full Gear

Gangrel and The Hurricane both appeared in the Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-event media scrum, Tony Khan...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC