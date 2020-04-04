Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Bliss and Cross stepped into the squared circle against The Kabuki Warriors in the opening contest of the WrestleMania 36 – Night 1 pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the WWE Network.

At the show, Bliss and Cross dethroned Asuka and Kairi Sane to win the titles.

It turns out that Sane and Asuka beat Cross and Bliss to win the titles at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center last year.

This was a last-minute match addition as the company only announced it a few hours before the show went live on WWE’s streaming service.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when Sane and Asuka will get their rematch for the titles. This marks the second reign as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for Bliss and Cross together.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

