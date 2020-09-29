Alexa Bliss Responds To Online Backlash After Tweets About Murphy

Alexa Bliss is dealing with two things at the moment. She’s possibly been possessed by Bray Wyatt’s Fiend on Smackdown and fans have been sending her negative comments on Twitter. The negative comments are in regard to a Tweet Bliss sent out regarding the storyline involving her ex-fiance, Buddy Murphy, and Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah Mysterio.

Bliss responded to a WWE Tweet that featured the supposed DM’s between Murphy and Aalyah with “Honestly I don’t blame him lol #ShootYourShotBud.” The Tweet has since been deleted.

Some fans have been critical of the angle between Murphy and Aalyah due to Mysterio’s daughter only being 19 years of age. Bliss commented on this in a series of other Tweets.

Getting attacked for writing about a show y’all are watching anyway ?? #GetOuttaHere — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Try to make one comment supporting my ex & now I’m the bad guy ? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

She then commented specifically on the concerns regarding Aalyah’s age.

Do I Know her or her age? No. Was I trying to be supportive of Murphy? Yes. Back off and calm down ppl. Just happy Murphy is getting the success he’s worked for. That’s all ????? be bothered by something else ?? https://t.co/AuBYaltYqa — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Bliss and Murphy were once engaged and share custody of a pet pig named Larry Steve.

Absolutely. I agree that I should be held responsible for the storylines my ex-boyfriend receives at work.



Anything else I can take care of as well? https://t.co/a6j35ssKcD — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Alexa Bliss and Murphy in WWE

Alexa Bliss is involved in an ominous storyline with Bray Wyatt and Nikki Cross on Smackdown at the moment. She seems to have some type of connection with Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character. Bliss lost to Lacey Evans last week on Smackdown via DQ.

Buddy Murphy’s role as Seth Rollins’ disciple appears in flux. Murphy confronted Rollins last night on RAW after he shared private DMs from his phone. Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio last night in singles action when he capitalized on Rollins’ distraction.