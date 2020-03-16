Alexa Bliss Reveals If She Ever Had Plastic Surgery

Alexa Bliss recently cleared the air around any rumors of her getting plastic surgery done, at least on her face.

Bliss posted a throwback photo on her Twitter account showing how her smile hasn’t changed since she was a kid, to which a fan replied suggesting that she had plastic surgery work done: “didn’t have plastic surgeries then”. Bliss snapped back with the following comeback: “The only plastic surgery I’ve had is my boobs… 4x lol #JustBeingHonest”.

The only plastic surgery I’ve had is my boobs… 4x lol #JustBeingHonest — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 14, 2020

Bliss has never hidden the fact that she has had breast implants and openly discusses them on social media when asked by fans.

Bliss has suffered from physical and emotional issues due to her past eating disorders. In the WWE 365 episode featuring her, Bliss talked about this topic. She noted that she got implant surgery done on her at the age of 17 to help her feel more womanly, which helped her cope with self-image issues.

Bliss got to a point where she weighed only 85 pounds due to her eating disorder. Her condition got to the state where she would have died if she hadn’t been admitted in a hospital. Bliss has also said that she doesn’t regret getting implants as they helped her get over her eating disorder and body image issues, and this decision was supported by her doctors.