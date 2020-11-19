Thursday, November 19, 2020

Alexa Bliss Reveals When Her Contract Expires, Character Inspirations

Alexa Bliss has revealed when her WWE contract is set to expire before sharing which kids' shows she drew inspiration from for her Firefly Fun House character.

By Steve Russell

Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss has divulged details about her WWE contract, revealing in an interview with Better Together with Maria Menounos when it expires.

The topic came up after Menounos asked the recently engaged Bliss if she and Ryan Cabrera planned on having children. Bliss informed her that the two have discussed the possibility once her WWE contract has expired.

“We discussed we would see, you know, once my WWE contract is over, where we’re at,” Bliss said. “That’s in about 3, 3.5 years! He’s totally fine with that, like, ‘yeah, I’m good! I just don’t want to be 45 and having my first kid!'”

Alexa Bliss On Firefly Fun House Influences

During the interview, Alexa Bliss also opened up about her recent on-screen transformation and alignment with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. When asked about any shows she may have drawn inspiration from for her new Firefly Fun House character, Bliss pointed to several kids’ shows, including The Big Comfy Couch.

“I was watching The Big Comfy Couch. I rewatched this sing-a-long called Sing A Long With Silly Wen. But she used to wear the pig tales, and so did the girl from the big comfy couch. I’ve just been watching that, and Nick Jr, and I’ve been watching Blues Clues again.”

On a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Bliss aligned herself fully with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, much to the surprise and chagrin of her long-time best friend, Nikki Cross.

ViaFightful

