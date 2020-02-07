Alexa Bliss Stars In Music Video For Song About Her

The pop-punk band Bowling for Soup recently released a music video for a song about Alexa Bliss. The former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion stars as herself in the video as well.

Lyrics for the song are as follows:

“She saw me for the first time in Columbus

But she was with her friends and?I?was in a?tour bus

A few months later she?was wearing my shirt in a photo shoot

I didn’t even know that she was famous

How could someone so pretty be so dangerous?

She’s only 5′ tall but maybe 5’2″ in her wrestling boots”

The video can be viewed in the player below:

“[Chorus]

(Hey!)

Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

(Hey!)

How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?

She’s got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it’s like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold

Woah-oh-oh

Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

[Verse 2]

She says some really mean stuff to the other wrestlers

Some say they hate her but they just don’t get her

And if you try to bring her down, she’ll say “Bless your heart”

Her favorite song’s “Girl All the Bad Guys Want”

Sometimes she cheats but she never gets caught, yeah

She’s got a pig named Larry-Steve and he’s so smart”

Bliss had been invited on stage with the band during a show last summer as well.