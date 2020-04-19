Alexa Bliss Talks Nearly Losing Her Life To An Eating Disorder

Alexa Bliss is currently 1/2 of the Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside her partner, Nikki Cross. Before she got to WWE, however, Bliss dealt with an eating disorder. She recently spoke to SI.com about the impacts this had on her life and the scary health consequences that resulted.

When Bliss was 15 years old, her weight fell to just 80lbs. Her heart rate fell below a normal healthy rate and she was taken to hospital.

“When I went to the hospital, I almost went into cardiac arrest,” said Bliss. “And I wasn’t allowed to go to sleep—they thought I’d die if I did.”

Bliss also spoke about how eating disorders run in her family. She also noted that every few years she deals with a bout of depression.

“Dealing with eating disorders, anxiety, and depression, I’m no stranger to mental illness. Every few years, I deal with a really bad spell of depression. You have to know it doesn’t have to overtake your life,” Bliss continued.

“Mental illness can dictate someone’s entire life. I put myself in a position to be in the public eye, but I’m doing what I love. I’ve gone to therapy, I’ve done everything I can do to get my brain in a healthy place.”

A link to the full interview with SI.com can be found here.

Alexa Bliss in WWE

Alexa Bliss is one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in the modern era. She is a former 3x RAW Women’s champion. Bliss has held the Smackdown Women’s Championship twice as well. Additionally, Bliss Cross (Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross) is now 2x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The duo most recently won the titles from the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36.