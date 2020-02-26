Alexa Bliss Wants “Bigger Spotlight” For Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are currently a tag team on WWE programming. They defeated the Iiconics to win the WWE Women’s tag team championships last August. Cross and Bliss would drop the belts to the current champions, the Kabuki Warriors, at the Hell in a Cell PPV last October.

Alexa Bliss spoke with Metro in the UK about wanting the women’s tag belts to play a more prominent role at WrestleMania this year.

“I would love for us to go for the tag team championships again. We’re establishing the women’s tag division still, and there’s no better place to showcase the titles than at WrestleMania!” Bliss said.

She would continue to say that WrestleMania is the perfect spotlight for the women’s tag team division.

“I think our women’s tag division has some of the most talented women on the roster, you just don’t see that because the tag division is so new and it’s not getting as big of a spotlight. But it’s just a matter of time because the titles are so new, and I think WrestleMania is the perfect spotlight for it!”

Alexa Bliss On Being A Babyface

Bliss also spent some time during the interview speaking about the difference between being a babyface and heel in WWE.

“It’s been very interesting, being the bad guy for six years and then all of a sudden being told, ‘Oh you’re a good guy,'” Bliss added. “So I’m definitely working on getting rid of those bad guy tendencies – it’s still in my nature to scream at the ref and throw a temper tantrum in the ring, but hopefully I can gear it towards another direction!”

One thing she noted is that now that she is a babyface, it’s okay for her to laugh while in character.

“A lot of times I just don’t keep a straight face,” she admitted. “When I was a bad guy, I used to have to keep a straight face all the time, even when stuff was funny.”

The full interview with Alexa Bliss can be read here.