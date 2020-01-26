Alexander Wolfe Injured During Worlds Collide Main Event (Video)

The NXT UK star got knocked out during the main event of the show

It appears that Imperium member Alexander Wolfe has suffered an injury in the group’s 8 men tag match against The Undisputed Era at tonight’s WWE Worlds Collide event.

The match took place in the main event of the show and Wolfe appears to have suffered a concussion or a stinger very early in the bout.

The NXT UK star went down after a taking a combination of a chop from Roderick Strong and a kick from Bobby Fish. The chop appears to have forced the kick to land on Alexander’s chin, causing the injury.

Fish went for a cover after the kick but the referee Drake Wuertz stopped the pin when he sensed that something was wrong. He then stopped the match as well and called for medics to come out.

The medical staff checked out the injured star at the ringside as the match restarted. Though Wolfe didn’t recover and he was then taken to the back with some help.

Also Read: Results And 5 Takeaways From Worlds Collide

Triple H Confirms Alexander Wolfe’s Injury

Triple H was asked about Wolfe’s status in the post show interview by Cathy Kelley and he confirmed the injury as well as the spot that caused the damage:

“Yeah, Alexander Wolfe got caught on the chin early, by a combo of Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, and just got knocked out. Our medical staff came out there and got him outta there.”

Wolfe himself also commented on the injury via a tweet later on and confirmed that he is fine. You can check out Alexander Wolfe’s tweet along with some clips of the spot below:

I'm fine. ?

I wish I could have finished the match but safety first.

Thanks to @WWEDrakeWuertz & @wwe medical for taking care of me. You guys did an unbelievable great job today as always.



Most importantly it was my own fault. #ChinUp #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) January 26, 2020

Alexander Wolfe maybe injured? Not sure if this is a work or not? #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ayBddaVXk9 — Attitude Era Wrestling (@AEWAttitude) January 26, 2020

When they say Wrestling fake but Alexander Wolfe got KO’d . pic.twitter.com/AStSUmuhW9 — Shawn (@ShawnFinchum) January 26, 2020

The injury that Alexander Wolfe suffered tonight was gruesome. #WWE referee Drake Wuertz deserves a lot of credit for handling the situation as well as he did during the heat of the moment. #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/4iiQ0KDp8Z — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) January 26, 2020

At this point, not many details are available about his status so it’s hard to say if Alexander will miss any time due to this injury. We’ll keep you posted on his status.