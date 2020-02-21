Alicia Fox Celebrates 6-Months In Recovery

Victoria Crawford, better known to wrestling fans as Alicia Fox, is celebrating 6-months of recovery. The former Divas Champion took to social media to comment on her accomplishment.

Fox’s status as an active wrestler in WWE is unclear. Her profile was moved to WWE.com’s alumni section in October last year but no formal announcement of her retirement has been made.

Last November, Fox posted the following to her Instagram account and spoke about being 2-months sober at the time.

Alicia Fox In WWE

It was reported last summer that Fox was sent home following an incident with a fan.

Allegedly Alicia Fox was a drunk mess over the week. Trying to confirm what exactly went down. Very sad. Hope she gets the help she needs. — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) August 13, 2019

Arn Anderson’s firing from WWE last year is said to have been related to Fox as well. Anderson is said to have been released for allowing Fox to work while intoxicated.

Fox has had a lengthy run in WWE, first signing with the company in 2006. She made her main roster debut in 2008. She is a former Divas and OVW Champion. From 2006 until 2019, Fox wrestled in 1012 matches with WWE, Ohio Valley Wrestling, or Florida Championship Wrestling. Her overall record is 330W-680-2D.