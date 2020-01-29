Allie Opens Up About Mental Health On “Bell Let’s Talk Day”

Today is “Bell Let’s Talk” day, an annual tradition dating back to 2011 where people are encouraged to open up about mental health issues. The day is sponsored by Bell Media which owns TSN, the network that airs AEW Dynamite in Canada.
AEW’s Allie (aka the Bunny) has been vocal in the past regarding her battles with mental health issues. She took to her social media accounts today to talk further about mental health.
Allie Auctioning Off Ring Gear
Allie is also auctioning off some worn ring gear for a good cause. Proceeds from the sale of her gear will be donated to the GoFundMe for a woman living with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer.
“For most of my life, anxiety and depression have had a huge toll on me,” Allie said to the Gorilla Position in 2018. “Even when I was going through it all at the time, I didn’t realize that I was depressed. I could feel it, but I didn’t know what it really was for a long time.”
“I lost my father when I was 12… very young. That was one of the things that triggered my depression,” she continued. “Flash forward a few years later, and a very, very close friend of mine committed suicide. That just kind of pushed me further down that hole that I was in.”
Allie also posted the following video to her official YouTube channel in 2017: