Allie Opens Up About Mental Health On “Bell Let’s Talk Day”

Today is “Bell Let’s Talk” day, an annual tradition dating back to 2011 where people are encouraged to open up about mental health issues. The day is sponsored by Bell Media which owns TSN, the network that airs AEW Dynamite in Canada.

AEW’s Allie (aka the Bunny) has been vocal in the past regarding her battles with mental health issues. She took to her social media accounts today to talk further about mental health.

Today is #BellLetsTalk, so let’s do that, let’s talk about our mental health.



I’ll go first.



I have struggled with and battled depression since my teens. I kept it a secret for a very long time.



I smiled and laughed with my friends but inside I felt empty and alone.



1/3 — The Bunny ? (@AllieWrestling) January 29, 2020

Like many people suffering with a mental health issue, I felt ashamed.



It wasn’t until a close friend reached out and asked if I needed help. It was a hard thing for me to admit. I was too proud to ask but she asked for me and it saved my life.



2/3 — The Bunny ? (@AllieWrestling) January 29, 2020

Sometimes it’s very hard to admit that we are struggling. It’s scary and uncomfortable. But I assure you SO many of us have felt that way.



I encourage those who are suffering to seek out help. Speak to someone you trust and find a professional that can work with you.



3/4 — The Bunny ? (@AllieWrestling) January 29, 2020

Let’s show more kindness and understanding to our loved ones, friends and strangers.



You have no idea what someone is fighting on the inside.



Let’s break the stigma surrounding mental heath issues.



You are not alone. ?#BellLetsTalk — The Bunny ? (@AllieWrestling) January 29, 2020

Allie Auctioning Off Ring Gear

Allie is also auctioning off some worn ring gear for a good cause. Proceeds from the sale of her gear will be donated to the GoFundMe for a woman living with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer.

My gold set of AEW gear is still up for auction but there’s only 3 days left!!!



All funds are going towards Bridgette’s fight against cancer!!



To bid: https://t.co/QNR6Brv774



To donate to Bridgette’s Go Fund Me: https://t.co/rm43sFNPaQ pic.twitter.com/IW5egYZgfr — The Bunny ? (@AllieWrestling) January 28, 2020

“For most of my life, anxiety and depression have had a huge toll on me,” Allie said to the Gorilla Position in 2018. “Even when I was going through it all at the time, I didn’t realize that I was depressed. I could feel it, but I didn’t know what it really was for a long time.”

“I lost my father when I was 12… very young. That was one of the things that triggered my depression,” she continued. “Flash forward a few years later, and a very, very close friend of mine committed suicide. That just kind of pushed me further down that hole that I was in.”

Allie also posted the following video to her official YouTube channel in 2017: