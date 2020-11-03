Allysin Kay Announces Her Free Agency, Gone From The NWA

Former NWA Women’s Champion, Allysin Kay, has revealed she is officially a free agent. She had last been a member of the National Wrestling Alliance’s roster and was featured on episodes of Powerrr before the pandemic hit.

Kay took to Twitter recently to announce her free agency.

“As of today, I am officially a free agent. Thank you to the NWA for the opportunities, which included one of my favorite matches of my career. I am open for indy bookings & appearances. Let’s get weird,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old returned to the ring after 8 months for the 3rd edition of the UWN Prime Time Live back in September. She wrestled and defeated Nicole Savoy on the show. Kay also participated in some independent wrestling events last month. She made it to the finals of the GCW Women’s tournament before losing to Lindsay Snow. Kay also teamed with Marti Belle on the latest SHIMMER PPV and lost to the promotion’s tag champions, Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo.

In addition to being a former NWA Women’s Champion, Kay has also won the GFW Women’s title (1x) and is a 2x Knockouts Champion with Impact Wrestling as well as a 2x SHINE Champion.