Amazon Could Purchase WWE Says Financial Analyst

Analysts believe Amazon could be the frontrunner to purchase WWE somewhere down the line.

Amazon could be in a position to purchase WWE says analysts from Needham & Company LLC. Analyst Laura Martin says Amazon would likely be in the best spot to purchase WWE provided they first purchase the streaming rights to WWE content.

“We believe that such a licensing deal would put AMZN in the best spot to purchase all of WWE, whenever the family is ready to exit,” Martin said. “Vince McMahon is currently 74 years old, going on 50.”

During WWE’s recent financial earnings call, Vince McMahon noted that WWE could sell the streaming rights to their PPVs. Martin’s analysis states that the WWE Network would be an attractive property for Amazon to own.

“WWE’s live programming is highly differentiated and its Raw, Smackdown and NXT brands are worth more than being any one of 500 series that have no built-in audience or brand,” Martin continued.

WWE stock has fallen more than 40% so far in 2020. WWE stock fell recently as the company fired its co-Presidents, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Martin currently has WWE stock rated as a “buy.”

The full analysis from Laura Martin can be read here.