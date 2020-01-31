Andrade Makes First Public Comments Since Suspension

Andrade took to social media to make his first public comments since his suspension.

WWE United States Champion Andrade has been suspended by WWE for 30 days. The suspension is due to the Superstar’s first violation of the company’s Wellness Policy. WWE has not announced what caused Andrade to fail the test.

Andrade posted the following to social media recently:

“Never give up because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going.”

Andrade Suspended From WWE

Andrade also recently spoke to Seconds Out about his initial frustrations while training at the WWE Performance Center.

“When you would work out with the guys who have never wrestled in their life? I’ve been wrestling for nine years in this moment and some of these guys don’t know a wristlock, or waist lock, or headlock,” Andrade explained. “I stay in the corner and say, ‘Ugh! Three hours?’ Because the class is three hours.”

“I have to stay in the ring because I’m learning headlocks, or a spot, or a little wrestling. And I’ll say, ‘Okay, Norman Smiley, next.’ People are standing in the ring while he says, ‘A headlock is this, a headlock is this, a headlock is this.’ Norman Smiley keeps saying wait, wait, and he understands because he speaks Spanish and says, ‘Hey, tranquilo, tranquilo, tranquilo, relax, wait, wait.’”