Andrade Reportedly Suspended From WWE For Wellness Policy Violation

The current champion was informed about the decision this Monday morning

The current United States Champion Andrade, real name Manuel Oropeza, has been suspended from WWE for wellness policy violation, according to reports from Pro Wrestling Sheet.

He was told about the suspension this Monday morning, though at the moment it’s unknown what substance the champion was tested positive for.

Andrade defended his US Championship against Humberto Carrillo in a singles match at the pre-show of last night’s Royal Rumble PPV where he retained his title.

The former NXT Champion then faced Carrillo once again in a Royal Rumble rematch on tonight’s episode of Raw. This time Andrade was disqualified from the bout due to interference from his business manager Zelina Vega.

Vega’s interference angered Humberto, who attacked Andrade after the match was over and then delivered a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete outside of the ring.

It’s believed that the angle was done to write the US Champion off of the WWE television and the company is already teasing the same on their website.

Since this is the first violation of the wellness policy for Andrade, he is expected to be suspended for a period of 30 days, before returning to WWE TV.

So far WWE has not confirmed his suspension officially but we’ll keep you posted about any updates on the story.