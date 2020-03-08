Andrade Retains United States Title At WWE Elimination Chamber

The reign as WWE United States Champion for Andrade hasn’t come to an end as Humberto Carrillo wasn’t the man to dethrone him.

As seen at Sunday’s (March 8, 2020) WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network, Andrade beat Carrillo to retain the title by using the tights.

A potential title change was heavily speculated on by fans despite it being reported last month.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that Andrade’s days as champion were numbered. The reason for that is due to Andrade serving a suspension for failing a Wellness Policy test at the time. This was the Superstar’s first violation of the company’s Wellness Policy.

Last December, during a house show at MSG, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship for the first time.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium.

What are your thoughts on Humberto Carrillo not winning the WWE United States Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.