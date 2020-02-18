Andrade Shares Message Ahead Of In-Ring Return

Current WWE United States Champion Andrade has shared a message with his fans ahead of his return from a 30-day Wellness Policy suspension.

“Support me, motivate me or get out of my way. I start the week and you ? Apóyame, motiva o quítate de mi camino!!! Empezamos la semana y tu ? #Andrade #FaceOfLatinos #MyTime #Diez“

Andrade is set to compete in a Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown. He joins AJ Styles, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth and Erick Rowan in a matchup to win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

Andrade’s First Post

Following his initial suspension, the Champion posted a photo of himself as a boy to Instagram. He accompanied the image with the following caption:

“Never give up because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going.”

Andrade was last on WWE television on the Monday Night RAW following January’s Royal Rumble. He competed in a matchup against Humberto Carillo. Andrade would be disqualified after his business manager Zelina Vega interfered. Carillo would become frustrated by these events and subsequently attacked Andrade after the match, delivering a Hammerlock DDT onto the concrete outside the ring.

WWE Super ShowDown takes place on February 27th from Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Saudi Arabia.