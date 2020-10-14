Andrade Undergoing Procedure, Will Miss In-Ring Action

Andrade was not drafted during this year’s WWE Draft nor was he signed as a “free agent” to either RAW or SmackDown.

As a result, it caused speculation that he could be returning to NXT. Whether he does go back to NXT remains to be seen, but there’s a reason as to why he wasn’t selected in the Draft.

Wrestling Inc reports that Andrade is undergoing a minor elective procedure and is expected to be out of action for a month.

Andrade joined Mickie James as the only two stars not drafted following the conclusion of night two of the WWE Draft. James is currently out of action with a broken nose, which will prevent her from wrestling for a couple of weeks.

Andrade was last seen in action on Monday’s episode of RAW where he dropped a loss to Angel Garza in a singles match. Post-match, Andrade, and Zelina Vega were attacked by Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

The NXT speculation came about when he tweeted and deleted “thank you,” but that was quickly cleared up by Charlotte Flair. His girlfriend stated that he was simply wishing Vega well as they go their separate ways. However, he then shared a photo of himself with the NXT Title.

As of this writing, Andrade nor WWE has commented on his status and when he’ll be placed on a brand.