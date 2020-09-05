Saturday, September 5, 2020

Andrew Yang Promises To Address WWE’s Classification Of Talent As Independent Contractors

Andrew Yang has taken issue with WWE's classification of talent as independent contractors.

By Ian Carey
Andrew Yang and Vince McMahon

If Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in the next US Presidential election, it could spell the end of WWE classifying talent as independent contractors. Former 2020 US Presidential candidate and noted wrestling fan Andrew Yang has promised to address the issue provided he is in a position to do so after the upcoming election.

Yang suspended his own campaign in February and has since endorsed Joe Biden for President.

Yang said that if he is not the Secretary of Labor following the election, he’s pretty sure he’ll be able to have a conversation with that person about WWE’s classification of talent as independent contractors. He let his thoughts on the matter be known in a lengthy multi-part series of Tweets yesterday.

Andrew Yang Tweets On WWE’s Classification Of Talent As Independent Contractors

“If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo,” Yang Tweeted.

Yang would continue to note the other employee benefits WWE does not provide talent with.

“Come on Vince – you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it.”

Yang would continue to say that he grew up a wrestling fan.

“I grew up a wrestling fan and it’s been sad to see so many of my childhood heroes pass away early. I’d feel better knowing that they and their families were being fairly treated – I look forward to doing what I can for the next generation of performers. I know how tough it is.”

Finally, Yang told Vince he better hope his friend Donald Trump wins the next election.

“Vince you’d better hope your old friend Donald wins because change is in the air and changes are long overdue where your corrupt labor practices are concerned. It would give me great pleasure. The people know.”

