Andrew Yang Rips WWE’s Independent Contractor Policy On CNN

Former US Presidential candidate Andrew Yang was on CNN recently. Yang was asked about a Tweet he posted on WWE’s policy of deeming talent independent contractors on the show. In his Tweet, Yang promised to do something about WWE’s policy if he is the Secretary of Labor or has close contact with that person following the next election. He was asked about his comments during his appearance on CNN.

“I think the post you are talking about was my categorizing the misclassification of professional wrestlers as independent contractors which is completely ridiculous given that the WWE controls their name and likeness for years and controls their activities in many ways,” Yang said on the show.

“We have to try to get people the benefits that were associated with full-time jobs in different ways.” —@AndrewYang tells me what he would do if he became Biden/Harris' Labor Secretary. pic.twitter.com/oH715J0biG — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 6, 2020

Yang noted his concerns following WWE’s ban on talent working with 3rd parties such as Twitch. The noted wrestling fan has endorsed Joe Biden for President.

He was then asked what he would do on his first day if he was named Secretary of Labor.

“We have to try to get people the benefits that were associated with full-time jobs in different ways. Because we can’t pretend that its going to be like the 70s or 80s where you get a job and you’re at the same company for years and years. So certainly, you want to make it easier for workers to organize and bargain for better benefits,” Yang continued.