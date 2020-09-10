Andrew Yang Says He Won’t Rest Until WWE’s Independent Contractor Policy Changes

Andrew Yang made headlines recently when he noted on Twitter that if he is in a position to cause change after the next election, he plans to take action on WWE’s classification of talent as independent contractors. Yang said that if Joe Biden wins the next election, he’ll either be the Secretary of Labor himself or have close contact with that person.

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Yang about his comments.

“You should know Chris, this is not like ‘I’m going to talk about this and forget about it’. This bothers me and I’m not going to rest until something changes,” Yang said about WWE’s independent contractor policy.

During the interview, Yang said that WWE has been trying to play it both ways for years.

“It infuriated me because I know that the WWE has been trying to play it both ways for years where they are saying on one hand you can’t do anything without our say so, we own you, but you are an independent contractor and we have nothing to do with your health, retirement, any of the benefits that you would get that would accrue to an employee.”

Yang is a noted wrestling fan and says he won’t simply drop this issue later.

“You know it’s time that someone calls Vince out for this particularly because if Joe (Biden) and Kamala (Harris) win, I may be in a position to do something about it,” he continued.

Yang would say his favorite wrestlers of all time were Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, Rick Rude, Curt Hennig, British Bulldog, and others. the full interview with him can be viewed in the player below: