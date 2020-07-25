Saturday, July 25, 2020

Angel Garza Gets Married To Zaide Lozano

By Scott Lazara
Angel Garza ties the knot with Zaide Lozano
Angel Garza ties the knot with Zaide Lozano

Congratulations to WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza on getting married to Zaide Lozano earlier this week.

Lozano revealed the wedding in two Instagram posts on Thursday. You can see those posts with photos below.

“Just Married ! JUST MARRIED! YES, yes for life! I love you,” she wrote in a translated post.

Lozano, who is a Mexican sports TV host, said yes when Garza proposed to her live on WWE NXT TV back in December. Garza popped the question in the middle of the ring following his NXT Cruiserweight Championship win over Lio Rush. It was believed that the wedding was being planned as Lozano posted about having her bachelorette party back in mid-March, which you can see below. Lozano then appeared on the April 13th RAW episode, posing as a ringside photographer during one of Garza’s entrance. While Lozano was not named on commentary, she received a rose and a kiss from Garza at ringside.

There’s no word yet on a honeymoon for The Garzas, or any time off for Garza. He and partner Andrade have been focused on the RAW Tag Team Championships as of late, and Monday’s RAW will feature a Triple Threat with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to The Street Profits for a title match at SummerSlam. The match will see Garza and Andrade vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

Below are a few photos of Garza and Lozano from their wedding, plus a few posts related to her WWE TV appearances:

View this post on Instagram

Les haré spoiler de nuestras fotos de hoy ?

A post shared by Zaide Lozano (@zaidelozano) on

View this post on Instagram

El día de ayer fue mi despedida de soltera, les comparto un poco de mi gran sorpresa. Durante días imaginé que mi futuro esposo no podría viajar a la ciudad para estar conmigo, esto debido a diferentes situaciones. Pero no me caben las palabras para explicar lo maravilloso que es. Resulta que realizó el viaje, compro internet para tenerlo durante el vuelo y que jamás sospechara que venía en camino, se llego mi despedida y contrato a un ilusionista , el cual hizo unos trucos increíbles! Al final de esto, me mostró el video de Humberto, en ese momento mi corazón se hizo pedazos, extrañándolo de una manera sin igual, pero al terminar el video, APARECE! Ahí frente a mi, tan guapo como siempre, con mariachi y flores! Tengo dos dias llorando de felicidad y creo que la cuenta continuará…. TE AMO GARZA! Eres más de lo que siempre imagine!

A post shared by Zaide Lozano (@zaidelozano) on

