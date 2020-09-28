Angel Garza Injured At WWE Clash Of Champions

Andrade and Angel Garza didn’t make it to the top of the tag team division on Monday Night RAW, but there’s more concerning news.

Andrade and Garza failed to gain the titles when they challenged The Street Profits at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event. This is where Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins retained the titles in Orlando, Florida.

As seen in the contest, it appeared that Garza suffered some sort of injury as the finish was odd. Dawkins hit a spinebuster to Andrade but he had his shoulder up and the announcers were confused at the pinfall. The referee threw up the X sign and doctors later checked on Garza.

After the match, Pwinsider.com reported that Garza 100% suffered a legitimate injury to his leg and that he was being checked on by the trainers backstage. Bryan Alvarez also threw out this speculation:

Garza appears to have some sort of leg injury, perhaps to his quad. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 28, 2020

WWE set up this contest last week on RAW when a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine the new challengers for the titles was booked. Garza and Andrade beat Seth Rollins & Murphy and Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo