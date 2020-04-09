Angelina Love Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor

Allure leader Angelina Love has revealed she has officially re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling.

Love uploaded a picture of herself flanked with fellow Allure members Velveteen Sky and Mandy Leon. The trio are stood underneath a Madison Square Garden sign.

The world-famous arena in New York City is where the group first debuted. They would arrive in ROH during the promotion’s co-promoted show with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, G1 Supercard, which took place last April.

Angelina Love’s Official Statement

In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-signing with ROH:

“I am extremely happy to have re-signed with Ring Of Honor. I’m very happy working here and look forward to continuing to take the women’s division to new heights this year and beyond. The Allüre will continue to dominate. Just watch.”

Since her time in the ROH, the near 20-year veteran has enjoyed a single reign as the ROH Women’s Champion. She won the title back in September 2019. Having vacated the championship, ROH was due to hold a tournament to determine a new ROH Women’s World Champion.

These plans were derailed, unfortunately, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has forced several sports organizations to delay and cancel events, with pro wrestling being heavily affected.