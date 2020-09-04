Animated Series Based On Rey Mysterio In The Works

It’s been a big few months for the Mysterio family. Dominik made his pro-wrestling debut, Rey had his eyeball fully extracted and then made a miraculous recovery, and now the Cartoon Network Latin America will be producing an animated series based on the legendary luchador.

The announcement was made this week at Cartoon Network Day during the Pixelatl 2020 Festival.

“Working with Rey Mysterio and ¡Viva Calavera! It has been a pleasure and we are sure that we have an incredible story to tell. There are many elements to highlight: Mexico as a central element when creating this project, the level of action, the characters and the risks we have taken to make this story resonate and connect with many fans around the world. Booyaka! “, Commented Jiménez Rión, Director of Content for Cartoon Network in Mexico and Colombia.

A release date for the cartoon has not yet been announced. Some images have been, however.

Rey Mysterio is going to be out of action for some time due to a torn triceps suffered at Payback. Dominik replaced him in his scheduled match against Rollins on the show.