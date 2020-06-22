Another Impact Wrestler Believed To Be Gone From The Promotion

Impact Wrestling is believed to have parted ways with another wrestler recently. In the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement, it has already been reported that Joey Ryan is likely done with the promotion. Another wrestler who has been accused online of misconduct is also believed to be done with Impact. Dave Crist is said to have been on his way out before accusations were levelled against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, however.

According to a report from PW Insider, heat against Dave Crist had reached a boiling point in the Impact locker room at the last set of tapings. The situation is said to have gotten bad enough that he was not allowed to dress in the locker room with the rest of the roster.

On a recent episode of Impact, Jake Crist turned on his brother and joined Joey Ryan’s Cancel Culture faction. This may have been Impact’s way of writing Dave out of future angles. It is also being said that Impact may not have wanted to publicly fire anyone during the pandemic and that is why an announcement regarding his status has yet to be made.

when i was still training i was 100% groomed and sent unwanted photos by dave crist but any time i spoke about it i felt like i didn’t have a voice because i was a 20 year old trainee or was laughed at because ‘hE sHoWs EvErYoNe HiS dIcK’. — young queen of pittsburgh (@ziggyhaim) June 18, 2020

Dave Crist In Impact Wrestling

The Crist brothers held the Impact tag-team championships for 81 days in 2017. They won the titles at Victory Road that year from LAX. The brothers then dropped the titles back to LAX a few months later.

They are also 5x tag-team champions in the Insane Clown Posse’s JCW promotion.