Another Match Added To AEW Revolution, Updated Lineup

AEW has added another match to Revolution.

AEW has added another match to this Sunday’s Revolution PPV in Chicago. The promotion recently confirmed several matches for the show including an AEW Women’s World Championship match pitting champion Nyla Rose against Kris Statlander.

A new match has been added to #AEWRevolution#AEW Women's World Championship Match@callmekrisstat vs. @nylarosebeast (c)

Who is leaving Chicago with the championship held high?



Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch the PPV at @brlive or @fitetv pic.twitter.com/vULRVhITlw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 25, 2020

Recently on Dynamite, Statlander and Big Swole confronted Nyla Rose during an interview segment. Rose defeated Riho to win the AEW Women’s World Championship on the February 12th, 2020 card.

The updated lineup for the show is as follows:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s World Championship: Nyla Rose vs Kris Statlander

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Nyla Rose AEW Single’s Match statistics:

In single’s matches, Nyla Rose has a 6-1 record in AEW.

10/2/19: Riho defeated Nyal Rose (Riho wins inaugural AEW Women’s World title) 10/16/19: Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates 11/13/19: Nyla Rose defeated Dani Jordyn 12/4/19: Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates 1/15/20: Nyla Rose defeated Shanna (Tables Match) 1/29/20: Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole 2/12/20: Nyla Rose defeated Riho (c) (New AEW Women’s Champion)

Kris Statlander AEW Single’s Match statistics:

In single’s matches, Kris Statlander has a 5-1 record in AEW.