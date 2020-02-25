Another Match Added To AEW Revolution, Updated Lineup

AEW has added another match to this Sunday’s Revolution PPV in Chicago. The promotion recently confirmed several matches for the show including an AEW Women’s World Championship match pitting champion Nyla Rose against Kris Statlander.
Recently on Dynamite, Statlander and Big Swole confronted Nyla Rose during an interview segment. Rose defeated Riho to win the AEW Women’s World Championship on the February 12th, 2020 card.
The updated lineup for the show is as follows:
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Nyla Rose vs Kris Statlander
- Cody Rhodes vs. MJF
- Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes
- Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
Nyla Rose AEW Single’s Match statistics:
In single’s matches, Nyla Rose has a 6-1 record in AEW.
- 10/2/19: Riho defeated Nyal Rose (Riho wins inaugural AEW Women’s World title)
- 10/16/19: Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates
- 11/13/19: Nyla Rose defeated Dani Jordyn
- 12/4/19: Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates
- 1/15/20: Nyla Rose defeated Shanna (Tables Match)
- 1/29/20: Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole
- 2/12/20: Nyla Rose defeated Riho (c) (New AEW Women’s Champion)
Kris Statlander AEW Single’s Match statistics:
In single’s matches, Kris Statlander has a 5-1 record in AEW.
- 12/4/19: Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida
- 12/11/19: Kris Statlander defeated Bea Priestley
- 12/18/19: Kris Statlander defeated Britt Baker
- 1/8/20: Riho (c) defeated Kris Statlander (title match)
- 2/12/20: Kris Statlander defeated Diamente
- 2/19/20: Kris Statlander defeated Shanna