Another Title Match Added To AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

Every sanctioned AEW Championship will be up for grabs

All Elite Wrestling marks the 1-year anniversary of Dynamite next week. AEW has announced another title match for the show.

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will defend against #2-ranked Big Swole. Swole defeated Serena Deeb this week, which will likely propel her to the top spot when the rankings are refreshed.

We now have five matches confirmed for the AEW Dynamite Anniversary:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Archer earned the title shot by winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

Cody will defend his newly-won TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy.

Best Friends will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. This bout will carry the “Brush With Greatness” stipulation with a 20-minute time limit.

