Another Title Match Announced For MLW Fusion Return Episode (11/18)

MLW Fusion returns next Wednesday, November 18th, for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

The main event will see MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu defend against 2019 Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr.

On Tuesday, MLW announced the second half of the double main event. MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will defend against Brian Pillman Jr.

Below is an updated chart showing how you can watch MLW Fusion each week starting November 18th: