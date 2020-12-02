Anthony Ogogo Calls Out Jake Paul: Come Play With The Big Boys

Former Olympic boxer turned AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo has called out YouTube personality turned boxer, Jake Paul.

On the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr over the weekend, Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson to earn his second win as a professional. Video of the viral knockout can be seen below.

Ogogo sent the following message to Paul on Twitter, challenging him to step up if he wants to ‘play with the big boys.’

.@jakepaul I heard you think you’re a real boxer. LOL. I’d knock you spark out and I only have one good eye.



10x British Champ



Junior Olympic Champ



Junior World Champ



European medals aplenty



Olympic Medal.



Let me know when you wanna play with the big boys ??. — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 2, 2020

Ogogo signed with AEW in October of 2019. He is training with Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall as well as working in a commentary role periodically on AEW Dark. He retired from the boxing ring in 2019 after suffering visual impairment following a broken orbital bone suffered in a 2016 fight against Craig Cunningham. His trainer took him out of the fight in the 8th round, resulting in the only loss of Ogogo’s pro career. Ogogo has said he was declared legally blind as a result of the injury and had his driver’s license taken away.

He hasn’t fought since and officially retired in 2019.

“I’ve been through a lot in my career. I’ve had 17 operations and suffered every pain imaginable. I’ve won, lost, cried and hurt. But if you were to ask me would I do it again? In a heartbeat. I love this game,” he said when announcing his retirement.

As for Jake Paul, he has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube. He is also the brother of famous YouTuber, Logan Paul. Jake Paul won his first pro-fight in January and then knocked out his opponent over the weekend in a clip that has gone viral online.