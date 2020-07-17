Apollo Crews Comments On Paul Heyman’s Departure From WWE Creative Team

Apollo Crews was first called up to the main roster in 2016. In the 4 years since, he’s done less than many fans would have expected him to. He recently became the WWE United States Champion, the first title he has won since signing with the promotion.

Paul Heyman’s year running WWE creative provided Crews with more opportunities than he had in his previous 3 on the main roster. Crews spoke with Newsweek recently about what it was like working with Heyman and what it’s like now that he has been removed from the creative team.

“Working with Heyman was fantastic. He was so hands-on with me and he helped me a lot. He was one of the main reasons for me getting this opportunity and I’m very thankful for everything he’s done for me and helped me with,” Crews said to Newsweek. Crews would continue to say he doesn’t feel Heyman being gone will work against him.

“All I could do is look toward the future and I’m looking forward to working with Bruce [Prichard] as well. We’re going to make magic together and I’m excited for what’s to come and where I’m at right now. The company is seeing what I’m capable of after these past few months taking this opportunity and running with it.”

Crews has a big PPV match this Sunday at Extreme Rules. He’ll take on MVP with the newly-designed United States title belt on the line.

