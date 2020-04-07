SmackDown Star Moved To Raw Once Again

This week’s episode of Raw saw Nia Jax making her in ring return but the former Women’s Champion wasn’t the only superstar who made her return to the show tonight.

During the episode, Aleister Black came out for a match and then Apollo Crews, who was a part of the SmackDown roster made his way to the ring.

Tom Phillips then revealed the reason behind this brand switch and he mentioned that Crews has been drafted back to Raw from the SmackDown roster due to the draft picks that were going to expire.

The former NXT star went on to have a lengthy match with Black and the bout was won by the former NXT Champion after he pinned Crews with a Black Mass.

Apollo Crews was originally brought up to the main roster as part of the Raw brand in April 2016 but he was drafted to SmackDown not very long after this in July the same year.

He was moved to the Red Brand once again during the 2017 drafts. After this move, the former NXT star joined Titus Worldwide but this storyline didn’t go anywhere.

He was moved a fourth time when Apollo Crews was drafted back to SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup in 2019 and it would be interesting to see if the company has a plan for him this time.