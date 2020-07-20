Apollo Crews Responds To MVP’s United States Championship Claim

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews has responded to MVP's claims that he is the new champion. MVP made the declaration during last night's Extreme Rules event.

Apollo Crews has addressed MVP’s proclamation from last night’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

During the event, MVP would come out with Bobby Lashley. MVP claimed how, because Crews was unable to defend his championship, he was now the WWE United States Champion via forfeit. MVP then grabbed the recently revealed re-designed US Championship belt from ringside.

WWE did not announce MVP as the new champion or seemingly acknowledge or recognize MVP’s declaration. At the time of writing, WWE.com still lists Crews as the current WWE United States Champion.

Crews responded to MVP’s actions, taking to Twitter to write:

“@The305MVP is trippin thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I’m cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine”

Apollo Crews was set to defend his WWE United States Champion at Extreme Rules against MVP. However, Crews would suffer a storyline back injury courtesy of MVP’s associate Bobby Lashley. This injury forced the match to be canceled.

It was noted during the show that Crews was in attendance at the WWE Performance Center for the show, but was unable to pass the physical to allow him to wrestle. There has been speculation that Crews’ removal from WWE programming could be due to coronavirus concerns, but this has not yet been confirmed.