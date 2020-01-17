Arn Anderson Comments On CM Punk’s Time In WWE

Arn Anderson worked backstage in WWE from the closing of WCW until last year. He was recently asked a question regarding CM Punk’s WWE title reign during an episode of his podcast “the Arn Show.”

“I think he had a pretty fair run,” Anderson said regarding Punk’s WWE title reign. “He was able to talk them into trusting him to do the pipe bomb promos and those are the things that people seem to remember.”

Anderson then compared CM Punk’s time on top of WWE to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s.

“There’s nothing like being able to look at your boss and tell him to f-off,” Anderson continued. “That’s what got Austin over and made him special. He was the first one to ever do it and boy did he do it with authority.”

Anderson then said Austin’s run on top provided the basis for Punk’s feud with “the Authority.”

“It opened the door for later down the road, Punk kind of did the same thing with the Authority,” Anderson continued. “You don’t have that happening very, very often. It was a rare time in the business and it has sustained him as far as the wrestling fans’ eyes to this day.”

Anderson continued to talk about being surprised that Punk appeared on WWE Backstage. His comments can be heard in the player below: