Arn Anderson Comments On Vince McMahon’s Legacy In Wrestling

Arn Anderson recently addressed Vince McMahon’s legacy in wrestling on an episode of the Arn Show. Anderson said Vince’s legacy is complex and how you view it depends on a variety of factors.

“It depends on what seat you are looking at. Are you looking at it from a fan’s seat? Are you looking from a wrestler’s seat? It just depends on your view,” Anderson said about Vince’s legacy.

- Advertisement -

“Did he revolutionize the business as far as expanding it to having children and females and hoards of them as fans and all the marketing genius that he is? Yes.”

Anderson would continue to say, however, that Vince McMahon has downplayed the importance of in-ring skill during his time in wrestling.

“The bell-to-bell action, he has put on a back burner as being one of the least important things,” Anderson continued.

“You can’t send a guy through the curtain on RAW with 3 minutes and expect him to go sell, tell a story, get the product over, get himself over, and accomplish all those things in 3 minutes. Can’t be done,” Anderson continued.

“It’s not sports entertainment. This is not Saturday Night Live. It’s a wrestling show. Let the guys and the girls do what they do best, go perform, and give them enough time to do it.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below: