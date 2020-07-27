Arn Anderson Comments On Warhorse Facing Cody

Independent wrestler Warhorse will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship on Dynamite this week. Recently on the Arn Show, Conrad Thompson asked Arn Anderson how Warhorse got on his radar.

“Well, just because I’m illiterate where computers go, I have advanced this far, I can look on my phone, go to a Twitter account, go to an AEW twitter account, go to Conrad’s Twitter account. My go-to ones that I have to go to, I can go to and that name when the fans are talking wrestling and what they hear on our show, the name started to pop up.”

Anderson continued to talk about how Warhorse’s name kept popping up on his feed.

“Apparently this Warhorse kid has developed a pretty good following out there in the independent world. If you think about it, 90% of the talent on the AEW roster was in the same position he was in. They were making the indies, making the circuit, earning their stripes, and paying their dues.”

He continued to talk about how Tony Khan has challenged him with finding wrestlers such as Warhorse to challenge Cody.

“He’s on the radar screen and in this day and time, for a lot of guys who would like to be in that spot, that’s good enough.”

Double-A’s comments can be heard in the player below: