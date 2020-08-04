Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Arn Anderson Comments On Women’s Wrestling In 2010

Arn Anderson recently spoke about women's wrestling in 2010.

By Ian Carey
Arn Anderson
Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson was working backstage in WWE in 2010. He recently spent some time talking with Conrad Thompson about the Money in the Bank PPV from that year. During the discussion, Anderson spoke about the state of women’s wrestling at the time.

“It takes a long time to get at this,” Anderson said on The Arn Show. “Let’s just face it, the girls didn’t have enough reps to be polished. They were just beautiful women. They were meant to just be beautiful women out there. And if they were athletic on top of it, then great.”

“This was prior to the really polished ladies that were just world class athletes, got the business, were meant to be in the business, it was ordained probably centuries before they were ever even thought about.”

“Because when the shoe dropped and the ladies were getting all those reps and then you started to see the talent just get better and better and better, it was because of reps.”

Anderson continued to talk about how some women wrestlers in WWE back in 2010 were not as skilled as the wrestlers who would come after them.

“These ladies were just meant to be on TV just not necessarily as wrestlers.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below:

