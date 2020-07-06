Arn Anderson Comments On Working With David Flair

Arn Anderson’s in-ring career ended in 1997 due to significant neck and upper back injuries. He actually participated in two wrestling matches in the year 2000, however. Both matches took place on Thunder.

Anderson was defeated by David Flair on the May 9th, 2000 episode of Thunder. He then teamed with Ric Flair and defeated Crowbar and David Flair on the next week’s episode. Anderson wasn’t cleared to compete and had limited physical involvement in the matches.

On a recent episode of the Arn Show, Double-A spoke about working the matches.

“I told them ‘guys, I should warn you, I haven’t been cleared and I won’t get cleared because I already tried to get cleared once before,'” Anderson said on the show.

“Whoever it was I just said ‘I’ll do whatever I can to help David,'” Anderson continued.

He then spoke about a rather reckless moment that happened in one of the matches.

“Here’s the crazy thing. They had a gimmick, they had a vase or something but they hit me right on the scar with it. Now, I know that was to get sympathy but it seemed kind of reckless afterwards, you know? Why would you hit me anywhere lower than that?”

He continued to mention that he was fine after the spot.

Arn Anderson On David Flair

Double-A and Conrad Thompson continued to talk about David Flair. They concluded that David should have been trained beforehand but that WCW was simply throwing everything against the wall at this point.

“This was a time when there was a mad scramble on and I got a feeling that David was caught up in that mad scramble,” Anderson continued.

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below: