Arn Anderson Describes Working The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy recently performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. In the late 1990s, however, Jericho performed with WCW at the event every year. The Hog Wild/Road Wild shows created a unique backdrop for the promotion’s PPVs.

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about what it was like to perform on them. According to Double-A, the conditions on the shows were difficult.

“It was difficult, to be honest with you. We were all bound in trailers but these were not air-conditioned trailers for the most part. One or two were and you know the brass had those. So, you had outdoor facilities for the restrooms, which was for the guys and the girls.”

“The hotels in the area were sold-out way in advance so you had guys scattered around at different hotels and things of that nature. It was dirt floors backstage so everywhere you went you were tracking mud and dirt.”

Anderson also didn’t sound impressed at how the live audience reacted to the matches.

“It just felt like once you got in the ring and started your match, you weren’t going to get a true wrestling reaction. You got a bunch of bikers and they are going to cheer and boo what they want at an inopportune time if that’s what they want to do.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below: