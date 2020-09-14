Monday, September 14, 2020

Arn Anderson Describes Working The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Ian Carey
Arn Anderson - Hog Wild

Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy recently performed at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. In the late 1990s, however, Jericho performed with WCW at the event every year. The Hog Wild/Road Wild shows created a unique backdrop for the promotion’s PPVs.

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about what it was like to perform on them. According to Double-A, the conditions on the shows were difficult.

“It was difficult, to be honest with you. We were all bound in trailers but these were not air-conditioned trailers for the most part. One or two were and you know the brass had those. So, you had outdoor facilities for the restrooms, which was for the guys and the girls.”

“The hotels in the area were sold-out way in advance so you had guys scattered around at different hotels and things of that nature. It was dirt floors backstage so everywhere you went you were tracking mud and dirt.”

Anderson also didn’t sound impressed at how the live audience reacted to the matches.

“It just felt like once you got in the ring and started your match, you weren’t going to get a true wrestling reaction. You got a bunch of bikers and they are going to cheer and boo what they want at an inopportune time if that’s what they want to do.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Wrestling News

WWE

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With SmackDown Schedule

It's well known that AJ Styles left Raw to join the SmackDown roster because he was unhappy in the Red Brand but...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On AOP’s WWE Release

The WWE release of Authors Of Pain or AOP came as a surprise to many, especially because they were being pushed on...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles On Which Stars He Would Include In WWE’s Bullet Club

AJ Styles returned to his twitch stream recently where the former World Champion answered questions from fans related to many topics such...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Reveals His Thoughts On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Jim Ross has seen a lot of major wrestling angles unfold over the decades and the legendary wrestling commentator recently revealed his...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reveals He Wrote Rusev’s Debut Promo In AEW

Former US Champion Rusev made his AEW debut as Miro during the latest episode of Dynamite after getting his release from WWE...
Read more
AEW

Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks WWE Firing Gerald Brisco – “what the f*ck seriously?”

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Gerald Brisco being fired from WWE.
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Rips Into Paul Heyman’s Promo Style

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on Paul Heyman and his promo style. Russo was hugely critical of Heyman's recent...
Read more
AEW

Early Estimates For AEW All Out Buy Rate

The early estimates for AEW's All Out PPV buy rate are in. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Potential LAX Reunion in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of AEW Unrestricted. The newly signed independent king discussed a number of topics...
Read more
