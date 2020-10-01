Arn Anderson Files To Trademark “The Four Horsemen”

AEW coach Arn Anderson has filed to trademark the phrase, “The Four Horsement.”

A search of the United States and Patent Office database shows that Marty Lunde (Arn Anderson) filed the application just days ago on September 27th.

The Four Horsemen trademark would be for usage in “Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities” and other similar services (personal appearances, interviews, etc.).

The attorney of record on the application is Michael E. Dockins. In addition to Arn Anderson, Dockins also represents Jim Ross, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley FTR, Miro and many other pro wrestlers.

Podcast host Conrad Thompson previously applied to trademark ‘Four Horsemen’ back in March 2019 through a business entity, Toot Toot, LLC. That mark was abandoned later in the year due to failure to respond or late response.

The legendary Four Horsemen faction was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2012. If Arn Anderson’s application is approved, we could very well see a new incarnation of the Horsemen appear in AEW.