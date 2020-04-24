Arn Anderson Gives His Thoughts On Recent WWE Releases

Arn Anderson went through several rounds of talent cuts during his time working backstage in WWE. On a recent episode of “The Arn Show,” Double-A gave his thoughts on WWE’s recent layoffs. He also spoke about the impact such cuts had other times the company laid off several wrestlers at the same time.

“Well, I’ve seen it before,” Arn Anderson said when asked his thoughts on the recent cuts. “I couldn’t tell you the year but one year after WrestleMania, there were 17 guys let go. And there was no pandemic, no coronavirus. It was one of those things where you went ‘Jesus’ and then you ended up getting to TV, ‘Ok, 17 guys got fired, who are we going to beat today?’ We got all this TV to produce, who are we going to beat?”

“Should have never let those guys get out of here without at least doing business on the way out,” he continued.

Arn Anderson on WWE Recent Talent Cuts

Anderson then commented on WWE cutting talent when the company is on pace to have a very profitable year.

“When you got a world crisis now, like we have, and things are the way they are and things are shut down. For all these people, and a lot of them are very good friends of mine. A lot of these people, to lose their job, just breaks your heart. The reality of the matter is, which I read and I’m sure its accurate, after cutting all these guys but before that the company was in line, even with all the things that have happened in the last 6 or 8 weeks, the company was still on pace to have their highest-earning year. Now unless that’s a bald-faced lie coming from an independent source, why did you need to cut all these guys if you are inline to have your biggest year yet?”

