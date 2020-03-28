Arn Anderson Comments On The Most Interesting People In Wrestling

Arn Anderson spoke to Conrad Thompson about who he feels are the most interesting people in wrestling.

Arn Anderson was recently asked on an episode of his podcast who he thinks is the “most interesting man in the wrestling world.” Anderson was unable to name just one person, however.

Conrad Thompson got the ball rolling by mentioning Paul Ellering and Chris Jericho as particularly interesting people in the world of pro-wrestling.

“Paul Ellering was a completely different kind of cat, you know what I mean?” Anderson said about Ellering. “He trained people for the Iditarod (sled dog race), were you aware of that? That’s pretty heavy, that’s pretty stout. He disappeared up to Alaska and that’s what he did for a while.”

Anderson then spoke about how Jericho has been able to reinvent himself and has done a credible job throughout his career.

Tony Khan was then listed as someone Anderson considers an interesting person in wrestling.

“Tony Khan and his background of where he has came from and just going from being a very successful entrepreneur and wrestling fan to being an owner of a company that, I’ve been saying it, is the future of the wrestling industry.”

Arn Anderson on Billy Corgan & The NWA

Anderson also mentioned Billy Corgan as an interesting person in wrestling.

“I think the guy, the Smashing Pumpkins gentleman that has opened up the NWA is an interesting guy,” Arn continued. “To go from a rocker to the owner of the NWA which has a lot of stroke with me, that name, it totally means something if we make it mean something. The NWA is what I was brought up on, they are carving out a niche for themselves. Their champion is doing a good job and their whole crew.”

Anderson then spoke about how he feels wrestling is in a good place right now due to all the places wrestlers have to work. He mentioned ROH, Impact, the NWA and more.