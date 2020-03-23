Arn Anderson On Bray Wyatt Before “The Fiend”, Feud With Randy Orton

Arn Anderson has shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's run in WWE before adopting "The Fiend" as well as looking back on Wyatt's feud with Randy Orton.

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Bray Wyatt’s run prior to his gimmick change into “The Fiend.” Anderson addressed the subject during a recent episode of his podcast, The Arn Show, where he was answering fan questions.

“Anything that can get Bray Wyatt a fresh start after the raw deal he has gotten over the years, I’m all for,” Anderson said. “Whoever came up with the mask, it’s pretty scary looking. I think Bray can pull the character off. Bray Wyatt just as Bray Wyatt in the beginning with those promos that he used to do. The Cape Fear-esque character was pretty scary to me.”

Anderson explained how the issue was never in Wyatt’s performance. He praised Wyatt’s work with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, noting how they had incredible six-man matchups together. He shared how their match against The Shield was one of the greatest six-man tag matches he’d ever seen.

“They were awesome. So he did everything right except you’ve got to win the big one. If you continually lose the big one, people look at you as being a loser,” Arn Anderson stated. “But more importantly, they’re smart enough to know, our audience, if the company doesn’t have anything planned for you and you’re not going to be pushed as a star. They’re not going to look at you as a star. If the company doesn’t make you big the audience won’t make you big.”

Arn Anderson On Wyatt & Orton’s Feud

Arn Anderson also reflected on Wyatt’s pairing with Randy Orton. Orton would eventually turn on Wyatt, leading to a matchup between the two at WrestleMania 33. Anderson shared how he felt there was more to them as a team, and argued they should have lasted longer.

“They were over and they were getting over strong as a team. I was there for it. It was tremendous,” he said. “Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt made a great team. It was gonna be one of those things that we talk about on this show all the time, when something gets hotter than it was expected to get and it starts to boil and percolates. But without any help fro the office, a lot of times it just gets shut down. It gives those talents too much stroke and too much power. This was one of those situations because I was there and I saw it.”

He continued, “Those guys should have still been partners when that match went down at Wrestlemania. It’s one of those history things that get cut off way short. Once you’ve shot the angle, you’ve had the match now. You can’t go back to it and have the same results down the road. You get one crack at building these scenarios and if they haven’t ran their course, it is what it is.”

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt during their clash at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship. Orton is scheduled to face Edge in a Last Man Standing match at WWE’s upcoming WrestleMania 36. Wyatt will clash with John Cena.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.