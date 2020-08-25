Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Arn Anderson On How A FTR vs Arn & Tully Match Would Go

Arn Anderson recently commented on how an FTR vs Arn & Tully match would go.

By Ian Carey

Tully Blanchard was recently revealed as the new manager for FTR in AEW. Arn Anderson has also been involved with the team, having served as their tag-team advisor during negotiations with the company. Recently, on an episode of the Arn Show, someone asked how Arn feels a match between FTR and him and Tully Blanchard would go.

“Well we could start off as the heels but I’m sure pretty quickly they would be,” Anderson said about who would be heels and who would be the faces in the match.

“I wouldn’t even consider it now because what would have to happen if we had the match now is I literally would have to stand in the middle of the ring and they would have to bounce off me. I’m totally immobile.”

During the discussion, Anderson also revealed how he began working with AEW.

“Cody got a hold of me,” Anderson said. “I was just going to wander off into person appearances and comic-cons and have Tony Hunter book me around the world for however long I felt like doing anything.”

“(Cody) says we have some exciting things going on here, I’d love for you to be apart of it,” Anderson continued about his conversation with Cody. Anderson then talked about how Cody pitched the idea of him coming on as Cody’s head coach.

“I decided I’d love to do this for awhile yet, as long as I’m able to contribute and earn my way then I’d love to give it a try,” Anderson continued. “I’m proud to say I’ll be with them for a while yet to come.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below:

