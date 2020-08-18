Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Arn Anderson On If There Was Ever Heat Amongst The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about if there was ever heat within the 4 Horsemen.

By Ian Carey
Arn Anderson and IV Horsemen

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about if there was ever heat within the 4 Horsemen. According to Arn, the faction probably got on each others nerves sometimes but it was never serious.

“Oh I’m sure we all did, I’m sure we all bit each others heads off because we were all together too much of the time. But whatever it was it would have been short-lived, probably didn’t last over a day, probably was about something that didn’t matter. We were pretty close during those days because it was kind of us against the world.”

- Advertisement -

Anderson continued to talk about how the faction was a tight-knit group that worked together for the good of the company.

“There was some animosity in that locker room, if you could imagine, the way egos are and should be. There was some jealousy and there was all kinds of things going on so we kind of knew that we had to watch each others backs and work together for the good of the company.”

Anderson did say, however, that the group enjoyed ribbing each other.

“If anything that we got into it was more ribbing on the square. I used to rib the guys all the time and they would rib me back. Probably some of it started out good-naturedly.”

In terms of disagreements about how to do business, however, Arn says he can’t recall there ever being a disagreement.

“I don’t think we had very many, if any, business arguments that would have been because we saw things all differently. I don’t recall anything like that.”

Anderson’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/17): Shawn Michaels Attacked, Rey Mysterio Returns

The final episode of WWE RAW before WWE SummerSlam aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shawn Michaels returned to address Randy...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rusev: Vince McMahon Told Me Fans Chanting ‘Rusev Day’ Were Mocking Me

Rusev recently appeared on Ryback's podcast and detailed Vince McMahon's reaction to the "Rusev Day" chants. According to Rusev, Vince McMahon told...
Read more
WWE

First Look At WWE ThunderDome Production Setup

Crews are currently working on the new WWE ThunderDome interactive viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles On Who Is His Best Friend In WWE After Departure Of Gallows And Anderson

It's a well-known fact that AJ Styles is close friends with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and the Phenomenal One had stated...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Blasts WWE For Firing Longtime Employee

WWE has released a number of long term employees in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic and it appears Chris Jericho...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Backstage News On Recent Impact Tapings, Emergence Event

Impact Wrestling presents the first night of its 2-week branded event, Emergence, tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. The company recently finished...
Read more
NXT

Update On NXT Location, Full Sail & Thunderdome

WWE will present its first show from the "Thunderdome" in Orlando's Amway Center on Friday. RAW, Smackdown, and PPVs will emanate from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Goldberg’s WWE Contract Status

Bill Goldberg's last match in WWE came at WrestleMania 36. He dropped the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman on the show. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson On If There Was Ever Heat Amongst The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about if there was ever heat within the 4 Horsemen. According...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On Fans Throwing Trash In The Ring On Nitro

During the peak of WCW Nitro in the 1990s, fans would often throw trash in the ring. In particular, NWO members Hollywood...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Blasts WWE For Firing Longtime Employee

WWE has released a number of long term employees in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic and it appears Chris Jericho...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier

WWE has a rich history of former UFC stars coming to the company and the list of people who successfully made the...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/17): Shawn Michaels Attacked, Rey Mysterio Returns

The final episode of WWE RAW before WWE SummerSlam aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shawn Michaels returned to address Randy...
Read more
Wrestling News

Financial Details On WWE Leasing Amway Center For ThunderDome

WWE is slated to lease the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as its new residency to air weekly television shows - Monday...
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Thinks It’s Hard To Pick One Thing To Improve In WWE

Seth Rollins did an interview with Bleacher Report to his WWE goals and how he thinks WWE could improve its product. 
Read more
WWE

Triple H On Allegations Against Velveteen Dream: “We Didn’t Find Anything”

Triple H gave some interesting comments about the absence of The Velveteen Dream from NXT TV as well as the sexual misconduct...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rusev: Vince McMahon Told Me Fans Chanting ‘Rusev Day’ Were Mocking Me

Rusev recently appeared on Ryback's podcast and detailed Vince McMahon's reaction to the "Rusev Day" chants. According to Rusev, Vince McMahon told...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC