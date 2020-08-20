Thursday, August 20, 2020

Arn Anderson On What Went Wrong For Enzo & Big Cass In WWE

Arn Anderson says Enzo and Big Cass didn't listen to producers.

By Ian Carey
Arn Anderson on Enzo and Big Cass

Arn Anderson worked backstage as a producer in WWE during the main roster runs of Enzo and Big Cass. On a recent episode of the Arn Show, Anderson addressed a question on what went wrong for the tag-team after they were called up from NXT.

“(Enzo and Cass) came up to the main roster, they had a match or two, and the people were getting with the promos and getting with all the things but the second they put Cass in the program with Big Show, he quit listening. I know because I was the producer of that match,” Anderson said on the show. “And here’s the Giant willing to put this guy over and he was fighting us every step of the way.”

Arn Anderson On Enzo Amore In 205 Live

Anderson then spoke about Enzo’s time on 205 Live.

“I had (Enzo) in some 205 matches, on house shows, and he was just doing every stupid thing you could do to make a babyface look foolish. And it was some of the Lucha guys that he was working with, and they didn’t know the difference until I started pointing it out to them. And I think that the fact you don’t take the guidance from the people, the producers there that are there to help you and know a little bit better than you do what’s going to get over and what’s not.”

Double-A continued to say that Enzo and Cass then began making mistakes both inside the ring and in the locker room.

“They made some mistakes and it didn’t take very, very long before they had heat in the locker room, and then they started to fall apart out in the ring as far as production. Then they started to get heat in the office and that’s what happened, they self-destructed.”

Anderson’s comments come in around the 1 hour 7-minute mark of the podcast.

Arn also addressed what went wrong for Enzo on the main roster during a previous episode of his show.

“You can’t be too hardheaded about that because there are people trying to help you. If you don’t listen to those people and you fail, it’s on you. If you do listen to those people and do everything you can possibly do to pull off what they are telling you to pull off, then you got a shot at it. I just think Enzo might have been a little too headstrong about how he felt things should go.” 

